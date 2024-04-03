Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer to release on THIS date

The makers of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux' shared its poster along with the trailer release date

Warner Bros. has released the first poster for Todd Philips' highly anticipated picture, 'Joker: Folie Deux'. The forthcoming musical psychological thriller will star Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the key roles. Along with the artwork, the production house announced that the film's trailer will be published on April 9.

Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role from the first film, which was released in 2019.

The picture, which was unveiled on Warner Bros' official X website, depicts Joaquin Phoenix's character, Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, adopting a classic ballroom dance position beside his love interest, Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. Both characters are dressed tastefully, with Joker in a black tuxedo and Quinn in a white dress.

The caption alongside the poster read, "The world is a stage. Joker: Folie Deux trailer coming April 9 (sic)."

The film "Joker" told the story of Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown who eventually turns to criminality. The sequel takes on a musical style, with pop singer Lady Gaga joining the group. According to Variety, the jukebox musical will include 15 cover songs and has a budget of $200 million.

"Joker 2" will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024. Interestingly, the film's first chapter came out around the same time in 2019.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the DC picture includes Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson.