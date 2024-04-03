ROKAFIED: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and South actress Neelam Upadhyaya recently held a private roka ceremony attended by friends and relatives.

Following the announcement of their roka on Instagram, the couple shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the celebrations.

The pictures have Priyanka's large family which includes her mother, Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and best friend Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti posed for a great family portrait while dressed in traditional attire.

The image that has captured our hearts is one in which Priyanka is seen smiling brightly while the engaged couple and Nick look at Malti affectionately.

Sharing the pictures Siddharth wrote, "nothing without the fam #everything". The bride-to-be looking beautiful in a purple sharara.

She also visited the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020, along with Siddharth Chopra, and was seen with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.