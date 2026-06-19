An IIM Ahmedabad professor put the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar to academic use. The professor used a scene from the hit movie to teach his students lessons about statistics. Keep scrolling to know more.

We are still not over the feeling that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge brought on the big screens. The sheer patriotism, massy dialogues, Ranveer Singh, and the ensemble cast's performances took our breath away. Well, it has been almost three months since the release of the film, and it continues to be on everyone's tip of the tongue.

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Dhurandhar Fever Continues

Well, the effect of Dhurandhar is such that now it has also reached campus life. Yes, you read that right. A professor at IIM Ahmedabad put the scene of the film to a much better use for teaching statistics lessons to his students. The video of the same has gone massively viral on social media. Yes, according to the video posted by an IIM Ahmedabad student, a statistics professor is seen using the clips from Dhurandhar to explain advanced concepts. As soon as the video went viral, many students and online users started lauding the professor for his innovative and creative way of teaching, whilst keeping the curriculum engaging.

How Dhuandhar's Scene Turned Into A Statistics Lesson In IIM

"Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson,” Prakhar Singh, whose Instagram says he is in IIM-A, wrote on Instagram. As per the video, the student stated, ”Win Lyari, win Pakistan’ → Cluster Sampling. ‘Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups’ → Stratification.” He added, “One minute you're watching gang rivalries. The next minute, you're discussing survey design and research methodology."

Take a look at the video here

Online users react

Impressed by the professor one user wrote, “This is really interesting. Our Organization Development (OD) Prof. made us watch The Intern to identify and understand OD Interventions, during my MBA. Fun course." Another wrote, “Efforts are visible...very creative faculty.” One more user commented, “WOW.”