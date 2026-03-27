Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at a South Indian eatery in Mumbai, where they took a selfie with the staff. Meanwhile, Ranveer's new film, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge,' has crossed Rs 600 crore at the box office in its first week.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in praise from movie buffs for his performance in the recent blockbuster 'Dhurandhar 2,' stepped out for a relaxed outing with wife Deepika Padukone in Mumbai. The husband-wife duo was spotted at a popular South Indian eatery in Chowpatty, where they posed for an adorable selfie with the restaurant staff.

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In a picture shared by the restaurant Benne Bombay on Thursday, the 'Dhurandhar' actor can be seen taking a selfie, dressed in a black T-shirt, white cap, and sunglasses, while Deepika stands beside him, smiling and flashing a peace sign. Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, was also seen in the frame along with the staff.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benne (@benne.bombay)

'Dhurandhar 2' Roars at the Box Office

Meanwhile, Ranveer's film 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge,' directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to have no intention of slowing down at the box office. The film, which released on March 19 after paid previews on March 18, has already crossed Rs 600 crore within its extended first week.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 649 crore (Hindi version, India net).

Since its paid previews on March 18, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been breaking records one after another. 'Dhurandhar 2' is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features actors Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.