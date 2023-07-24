Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh aka Rocky sets some major #MondayMotivation goals with his latest post; watch video here

    Superstar Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved celebrities in Indian cinema. The versatile actor has made his distinct mark in the entertainment industry with his impeccable performances and remarkable screen presence. 

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic family drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' and the film has left the fans and the audiences impressed with its trailer and songs. While the audiences are craving to watch more of Ranveer as Rocky from the film, the superstar has posted a video on his social media where he can be seen spreading the charm of Rocky and is indeed setting some major Monday motivation goals. Ranveer has posted a video on his social media which has the superstar flaunting his upper torso and body shots donning the character of Rocky from his much-awaited film. He further jotted down the caption -  "Monday Aa 💪🏾 #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK"

    Ranveer Singh has always given the impression of being a fit man and in his latest social media post he has shown how one can stretch the limits of the human body. Well, this chiselled Physique of Ranveer is making him look hotter and with his appearance, he is raising the temperature high and giving a major Monday motivation. Extremely comfortable in his skin, Ranveer doesn't shy away from baring his body and soul when it comes to his work.

    After watching Ranveer Singh in the trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', the superstar has left everyone impressed with the songs of the film while leaving them craving for more. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is scheduled to release on July 28. It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after the Diwali release 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

    Contrary to the absurd media rumours, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's' total cost of production (CoP) is estimated to be Rs. 178 crore, with a production budget of Rs. 160 crore and an additional Rs. 18 crore spent on print and publicity. Despite the movie's Friday release next week, the producers have already made back almost 90% of their initial investment!

     

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's film trailer to release on THIS date; Know details vma

    Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said RBA

    Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Greta Gerwig film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan movie? RBA

    On Suriya's birthday, his fans die by electric shock while installing banner of their hero- report RBA

    Are Prince Harry, Meghan about to shift in Malibu amid rampant 'breakup' rumours?; Know details vma

    What is Colon Cancer? Know when you should get yourself screened? RBA

    Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: Fitness secrets of the singer-actress MSW

    Flying with the hero: IndiGo salutes 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee on Pune flight WATCH AJR

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon Know why X is important for him gcw

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's film trailer to release on THIS date; Know details vma

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

