Ranveer Singh aka Rocky sets some major #MondayMotivation goals with his latest post; watch video here

Superstar Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved celebrities in Indian cinema. The versatile actor has made his distinct mark in the entertainment industry with his impeccable performances and remarkable screen presence.

The superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic family drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' and the film has left the fans and the audiences impressed with its trailer and songs. While the audiences are craving to watch more of Ranveer as Rocky from the film, the superstar has posted a video on his social media where he can be seen spreading the charm of Rocky and is indeed setting some major Monday motivation goals. Ranveer has posted a video on his social media which has the superstar flaunting his upper torso and body shots donning the character of Rocky from his much-awaited film. He further jotted down the caption - "Monday Aa 💪🏾 #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK"

Ranveer Singh has always given the impression of being a fit man and in his latest social media post he has shown how one can stretch the limits of the human body. Well, this chiselled Physique of Ranveer is making him look hotter and with his appearance, he is raising the temperature high and giving a major Monday motivation. Extremely comfortable in his skin, Ranveer doesn't shy away from baring his body and soul when it comes to his work.

After watching Ranveer Singh in the trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', the superstar has left everyone impressed with the songs of the film while leaving them craving for more. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is scheduled to release on July 28. It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after the Diwali release 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Contrary to the absurd media rumours, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's' total cost of production (CoP) is estimated to be Rs. 178 crore, with a production budget of Rs. 160 crore and an additional Rs. 18 crore spent on print and publicity. Despite the movie's Friday release next week, the producers have already made back almost 90% of their initial investment!

