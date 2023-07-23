Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires; see sizzling pictures

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikini looks and risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa took to her Instagram stories and dropped this new attire look. She is capturing eyeballs of fans as she donned a white strapped floral themed white plunging neckline top that flaunts her cleavage and gives a glimpse of her breasts to fans which makes her look sensational.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa uploaded another new risque attire look a few hours back on her Instagram story. She is donning a white strap-down sleeveless plunging neckline top that flaunts her cleavage and breasts to fans with a long white skirt and black and pink upcycled sneakers handbag which makes her look searing hot and sexy.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa turns the tables as she looks scintillating and serves a dose of alluring looks to her fans and followers in this black halter neck risque bikini which flaunts her breasts, toned abs, thighs and luscious body to fans.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks damn sensational and drop-dead-gorgeous in a black coloured halter neck risque bikini with joint black bottoms and gold body jewellery as she flaunts her breasts, cleavage, toned abs and thighs in this photo.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and fearless in this photo as she looks sensational and sizzling in this topless look and covers her assets with her hands and only gold body jewellery on her body to enhance her topless and bare look.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa upped the fashion and style in a short pistachio green crop top that flaunts her breasts and toned abs.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa upped the style game with her extremely short pistachio green crop top with unbuttoned denim jeans as she flaunts her abs and gives a glimpse of her breasts to fans.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead-gorgeous and stunning in the black see-through sheer outfit with a black cut-out waisted bikini inside and flaunts her cleavage, breasts, toned stomach and svelte figure.

    article_image10

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa has captured our attention in this risque black tie-up crop top as she flaunts her cleavage and breasts in this outfit, which makes her look sensational.

