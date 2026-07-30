Evicted contestant Nikhil Chinapa says he won't be friends with Kushal Tandon post 'The Alliance'. He calls Kushal's game a strategy to live 'rent-free' in minds and reveals he stepped into a fight to prevent a physical altercation.

'Kushal is living rent-free in everybody's mind'

Recently evicted 'The Alliance' contestant Nikhil Chinapa has shared that he does not see himself becoming friends with fellow contestant Kushal Tandon after the show. The former VJ also spoke about the heated clash between Kushal and Vanshaj Singh and revealed why he stepped in to stop the situation from getting worse.

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil said he and Kushal are unlikely to stay in touch once the reality show ends. Taking a dig at Kushal's game, Nikhil said the actor is following his own strategy and is living "rent-free" in the minds of the other contestants. "Personally, I don't think Kushal and I will be friends ever outside the show. On the show, I think wo apna strategy implement kar raha hai. Wo sab logon ke dimag ke andar ghus chuka hai. He is staying there rent-free in everybody's mind."

'I didn't want a physical altercation'

Nikhil also spoke about the physical confrontation between Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh on the show. Recalling the incident, he said he did not think much about the push he received while trying to stop the fight. He added that he only wanted to make sure the argument did not turn into a "physical altercation."

The DJ-host said, "Jo dhakka humare beech laga tha, I didn't really think too much about it, aur maine usko zyada feel bhi nahin hone diya kyunki woh heat of the moment mein ho gaya tha. I was trying to stop him. Main yeh nahin chahta tha ki hathapai ho. Vansh ka haath uth sakta tha, Kushal ka haath uth sakta tha, aur phir baat kahin aur bhi jaa sakti thi. So, I just got up to make sure that the guys didn't get into a physical altercation."

The Alliance streams on Amazon Prime Video from Monday to Friday, with new episodes releasing every day at 12 pm. (ANI)