    Randhir Kapoor gives health update of Kareena Kapoor Khan, read details

    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actress had posted about her health update on social media. Now her dad Randhir Kapoor has posted a health update about Kareena.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 11:49 AM IST
    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actress had posted her health update on social media and had said that she had isolated herself. Her best friend  Amrita Arora also tested COVID-19 positive; the duo had partied together recently. Now Kareena's dad Randhir Kapoor confirmed that his daughter is feeling better and had also said that he had offered to look after the kids, Taimur and Jehangir, while she recovers.  

    Kareena had experienced body ache and also had mild fever when she had tested positive for COVID-19. Randhir had given Kareena's health update to ETimes and had said that, "She is currently in home quarantine, so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.”

     Kareena and Amrita’s 30 high-risk contacts have been traced who are awaiting their COVID-19 test reports, which will be arriving today. As per norms, their houses have been sealed BMC officials said. Kareena had posted her health update and had written on Instagram that she had tested positive for Covid. She immediately isolated herself while following all medical protocols. She also requests anyone who has come in contact with her to please get tested. Her family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, she is feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.    

    It was not just Kareena and Amrita, but even Maheep Kapoor had tested COVID-19 positive. Her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor had told to indianexpress.com, that she had been Covid positive with mild symptoms and had self-isolated herself. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

    Lately Kareena and Amrita have been seen attending a few public parties. BMC officials have been investigating if the two stars have come in contact with any foreign travellers from at-risk nations. Municipal authority workers were seen outside Kareena's Bandra building conducting a sanitisation march. Also read: After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan test COVID +

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 11:49 AM IST
