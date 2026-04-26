Legendary photographer Raghu Rai passed away at 83. Actors Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza and PM Narendra Modi led the tributes, remembering his iconic work that captured the essence of India. His family confirmed the news on April 26, 2026.

Bollywood Mourns Raghu Rai

Actor Randeep Hooda on Sunday paid homage to legendary Indian photographer Raghu Rai, honouring his extraordinary legacy left through his iconic frames.

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Taking to his Instagram story, Randeep wrote, "Sad to hear of Raghu Rai's passing. His black and white frames told stories that captured the essence of the moment and enlightened us more about us. He lives on through these frames and his extraordinary gaze will forever be an inspiration. Om Shanti."

Actor Dia Mirza also offered her tributes on Instagram and wrote, "Raghu Rai rest in light. Om Shanti."

Notably, tributes have been pouring in from public figures as well as political leaders from across the country following the demise of Raghu Rai, who passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by his family on his official social media handle, along with a black-and-white portrait of the photographer captured in his own style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghu Rai (@raghurai.official)

Many took to the comment section to pay tributes, including the likes of Konkona Sen Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nimrat Kaur, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Guneet Monga, among others.

PM Modi Condoles Rai's Passing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Rai's passing in an X post. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of photography and culture. My thoughts are with his family, admirers and the photography fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Shri Raghu Rai Ji will be remembered as a creative stalwart, who captured India’s vibrancy through his lens. His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India. His passing is an irreparable loss… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

A Look at Raghu Rai's Legacy

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai documented both historic milestones and everyday life. His images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1972 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his decades of service to photography. (ANI)