    How much did Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding COST? Here's the break-down

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. A social media influencer has now estimated the cost of their wedding.
     

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the biggest newsmakers in the entertainment industry in February 2023. The couple married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple's initial wedding images were India's most liked Instagram post. Just how much did the newlyweds spend on their lavish wedding? Check this out.

    Celebrity weddings and the expenditures involved with them are frequently in the news. Although fans wondered how much Sid-wedding Kiara's would cost, an Instagram influencer recently posted a reel in which he approximated the expenditures incurred based on the rate card on the luxurious Suryagarh Palace's website.

    Sharing the video, he wrote, "Here’s a cost break-down of a wedding as grand as #sidkiara ‘s. Please Note- The figures in this reel are indicative and could differ basis the grandeur one plans it at. The costs mentioned are bare minimum and basis our understanding." 

    For their 150 guests, the couple reserved 83 accommodations. A typical room costs Rs 30,000. The lunch cost Rs 5000 each dish for two days. Typically, each present provided to a guest costs Rs 10,000. According to the influencer, the total cost of this fairy-tale wedding would be close to Rs 2 crore 14 million and 80 thousand. Yet, it was merely a guess.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    Others raced to the comment area after he published the video, expressing that their wedding would have cost far more than the influencer anticipated.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
