Ram Charan in USA: RRR looks dapper in Tom Ford and Osman Abdul Razak

RRR star Ram Charan's style is all about being comfortable and basic. He can carry off any appearance with confidence and swagger worth mentioning. He has a lovely demeanour, as seen by his most recent two looks during his trip to the United States. Ram Charan wore an American label, Tom Ford, at the Hollywood Critics Awards 2023.

His fashion path has inspired many in the fashion industry and beyond. Ram Charan looks dashing in formal black trousers, a white shirt, and a velvet copper jacket by Tom Ford. The RRR actor finished his appearance with polished classic shoes while dressed in a tuxedo with a bow tie. The velvet jacket alone is worth around Rs 4 lakhs.

Ram Charan chose Osman Abdul Razak from a native Indian label for an interview round. The attractive hottie donned a traditional tailor-made grey suit for Good Morning America and ABC News from Chennai to the United States. Ram Charan paired it with a simple, well-fitted round-neck shirt and moccasins to keep it current.

During the Hollywood Critics Awards 2023, Ram Charan joined director SS Rajamouli on the stage to accept the award for Best Foreign Feature for the hit film RRR. "My director had just invited me to join him on stage, so I had no idea what to anticipate. Thank you very much for all of your support; this is a fantastic reaction, and we will return with better films to delight you even more; thank you HCA, thank you so much "With his remarks, Ram Charan shared the stage alongside Rajamouli.

Ram Charan also appeared on one of the most popular shows in America, Good Morning America 3, where he wowed everyone with his humour and remarks. Ram from RRR and Anjali Bhimani from Ms Marvel enjoyed an endearing moment on stage while presenting an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Anjali admitted to being star-struck when she stood close to Ram, and her lovely remarks made the Magadheera actor flush. He was so distracted that he missed his cue.

Tig Notaro asked Ram and Anjali to give the prize but struggled to pronounce their names. "Honestly, if I'm standing next to him, she can call me Edgar," Anjali stated as she stood behind the platform with Ram. I don't care; I've already won since I'm standing next to Ram. Right?” Ram blushed and expressed gratitude to Anjali.