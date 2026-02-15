Ranbir Kapoor praised Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', calling it his favorite movie and its songs his current favorite tracks. The 'Animal' star made the comments in a video for his lifestyle brand, 'ARKS'.

Ranbir Kapoor Heaps Praise on 'Dhurandhar'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared his admiration for Ranveer Singh's blockbuster release 'Dhurandhar', even listing the film's songs among his current favourites. In a special video, shared on the official Instagram page of the actor's lifestyle brand 'ARKS', Ranbir responded to fan questions when he expressed appreciation for Ranveer's latest work.

"My current favourite song...I am still listening to all the amazing tracks from Dhurandhar. That's right up there," Ranbir said, further mentioning music sensation Talwiinder. The 'Animal' star also went on to call 'Dhurandhar' his current favourite movie. "My current favourite movie is Dhurandhar. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it...Really good times at the movies," he added.

Ranbir's Brand Anniversary

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in the city to visit the 'ARKS' Bandra store, marking one year of his lifestyle brand. Before entering the outlet, he met with paps, fan and happily posed for them. And as expected, he once again won the hearts of fashion aficionados with his look.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana.' He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War' and 'Brahmastra 2' in the pipeline.

About 'Dhurandhar' and its Sequel

Coming to 'Dhurandhar', the film is currently regarded as the biggest hit, achieving cult status. It has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The makers are set to bring the sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' in March this year. The official teaser for the film was unveiled earlier this month, featuring a relentless, blood-soaked action montage that underscores the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Glimpses of returning cast members Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan are featured.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.