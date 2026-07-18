Ranbir Kapoor was spotted heading to New Delhi for the 'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp' red carpet event. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will have its trailer premiere on July 24 and will also be presented at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina private airport on Saturday as he departed for New Delhi to attend the red carpet event of 'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp'. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The actor was seen looking effortlessly stylish before boarding his flight to the national capital for the high-profile event.

'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp' Event and Trailer Launch

The 'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp' red carpet is expected to be attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Arun Govil, Kumar Vishwas, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Ajinkya Deo. The event comes days ahead of the worldwide premiere of the film's trailer on July 24, which will offer audiences their first full look at the much-awaited cinematic adaptation.

Announcing the trailer launch on Instagram, the makers described the film as a large-scale retelling of one of India's most celebrated epics. They wrote, "From Bharat to the world. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. The Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July."

'Ramayana' to be presented at San Diego Comic-Con

Ahead of the trailer release, Ramayana will also be presented at San Diego Comic-Con. According to the official Comic-Con schedule, the film's panel will take place on July 23, 2026, at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST on July 24) in Ballroom 20. The session will feature producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

About the Film 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement. Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)