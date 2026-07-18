Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas commands an estimated net worth of Rs 650 crore, a fortune built on her expansive global career spanning Bollywood and Hollywood. Her empire includes luxury homes across the world and a diverse brand portfolio featuring haircare, and strategic investments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 44th birthday today. She is a global star, and there's no denying that. Her fortune is accumulated through a stellar career spanning international cinema, strategic business ventures, and high-value brand endorsements. Reports from early 2025 and late 2025 have consistently placed her fortune around this significant figure.

Priyanka's Swanky Life

Remarked as one of the highest-paid actresses globally and a prominent figure in India's wealthiest individuals, her financial success stems from a multi-faceted approach. This substantial wealth is rooted in her acting prowess, entrepreneurial empires, and a portfolio of luxury assets.A Global

Career Spanning Continents

Priyanka Chopra's acting journey began in Indian cinema, establishing her as a top-tier Bollywood star. She later transitioned to Hollywood, achieving critical acclaim and mainstream success. Noteworthy roles include her lead in the American network drama series Quantico and the international series Citadel.

Her fees per project reflect her global dominance. For instance, she reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for an upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, making her one of India's highest-paid actresses. For Citadel, she earned approximately $5 million (over Rs 41 crore), matching her male counterpart's pay.

Luxury Homes and Lifestyle Investments

Chopra owns a lavish mansion in Los Angeles, valued at approximately $20 million or Rs 238 crore. In India, her holdings include a property near Baga Beach in Goa, estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore. She also previously held multiple luxury apartments in Mumbai, some of which were reportedly recently sold.

Building a Diverse Brand Empire

Beyond acting, she endorses numerous luxury brands across jewellery, beauty, and fashion segments, with endorsement deals reportedly attracting whopping payments. In 2021, she launched her own sustainable haircare brand, Anomaly, which rapidly gained popularity in global retail markets. Her entrepreneurial ventures extend to co-owning Sona, an upscale Indian restaurant in New York City. The restaurant is now closed.

Additionally, she holds strategic investments in a dating app like Bumble, various tech startups, footwear labels, and food-related ventures. These further diversify her income streams. Her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, also plays a significant role in promoting regional Indian cinema.

On The Work Front

The actress recently received a Critics' Choice Super Award for The Bluff. Up next, she will be seen in Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.