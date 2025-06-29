5 WWE Stars Who Could Interrupt John Cena vs CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025
The main event between John Cena and CM Punk could be anything but straightforward at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Here's a look at five names who could crash the match and shake up the outcome.
Ron Killings could target John Cena once more
Ron Killings, formerly known as R-Truth, made a shocking return at Money in the Bank after being informed his contract wouldn’t be renewed. Appearing under his real name, he cost Cena and Logan Paul their tag team bout against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
Killings called out Cena on SmackDown, though Aleister Black showed up instead and laid him out. Even with the distraction of Black, Killings might not be finished with Cena yet and could make another impact at Night of Champions by interfering in the championship bout.
Seth Rollins may choose to strike
Seth Rollins now holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, and that puts every titleholder on edge. Known for his issues with CM Punk, whom he has openly called a “cancer,” Rollins might be looking to take action sooner rather than later.
There’s always the possibility that Rollins inserts himself during the Cena-Punk showdown, either by cashing in during the bout or just creating chaos. If he sees a chance, The Architect could turn the title picture on its head in Riyadh.
The Miz might be plotting his payback
CM Punk recently apologized for an old tweet where he criticized The Miz for wrestling in Saudi Arabia. The A-Lister might not be interested in apologies, especially after being called out so publicly.
This could be the perfect opportunity for Miz to retaliate. Helping Cena defeat Punk on a stage as big as Night of Champions would be a fitting way to get even, and stir up even more headlines.
Drew McIntyre could be ready for a surprise return
Drew McIntyre and CM Punk went to war in a memorable trilogy last year, with their feud culminating in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Since then, McIntyre has been off TV, last appearing in May after a loss to Damian Priest.
If he’s looking to make a statement, costing Punk a title opportunity would be one way to reignite the fire. The tension between them remains unresolved, and McIntyre could pick the biggest moment possible to resume hostilities.
Roman Reigns might crash Seth Rollins’ moment
The Tribal Chief has been silent since WrestleMania 41, where he was betrayed by Paul Heyman and outplayed by Seth Rollins. On RAW that followed, Rollins and Bron Breakker took Reigns down, and The Head of the Table hasn’t been seen since.
However, if Rollins attempts to cash in during the Cena vs. Punk match, Reigns could show up to spoil the party. Ruining the cash-in would not only exact revenge but also set the stage for a SummerSlam showdown between the former Shield brothers.