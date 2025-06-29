Image Credit : Getty

Ron Killings, formerly known as R-Truth, made a shocking return at Money in the Bank after being informed his contract wouldn’t be renewed. Appearing under his real name, he cost Cena and Logan Paul their tag team bout against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Killings called out Cena on SmackDown, though Aleister Black showed up instead and laid him out. Even with the distraction of Black, Killings might not be finished with Cena yet and could make another impact at Night of Champions by interfering in the championship bout.