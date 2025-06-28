Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are wrapping up their lavish Venice wedding celebrations with one final evening of glamour. Here's what to expect from the high-profile finale, featuring global icons and local protests.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are closing out their grand wedding celebration in Venice with one final evening of festivities on Saturday. The couple, who exchanged rings on Friday in a symbolic ceremony on San Giorgio Island, will host their concluding party in a centuries-old shipyard with performances expected from megastars Lady Gaga and Elton John.

The celebration marks the final leg of a three-day extravaganza that reportedly cost around $50 million. Their Friday ceremony, held against the scenic backdrop of Saint Mark’s Basin, featured music by Matteo Bocelli, son of the renowned Andrea Bocelli. Lauren Sanchez wore a custom high-necked gown with a tulle-and-lace veil by Dolce & Gabbana, said to be inspired by Sophia Loren’s look in Houseboat (1958). Her earrings, also by the Italian fashion house, were lent in accordance with the “something borrowed” wedding tradition. Bezos wore a classic black tuxedo.

The event was symbolic and held no legal weight in Italy, according to a city hall official, implying the couple may have officially tied the knot earlier in the U.S., likely to avoid the legal complexities of marrying under Italian jurisdiction.

A guest list packed with A-list celebrities from across entertainment, fashion, business, and politics arrived for the festivities. The attendees included Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian, among others. Prominent fashion designer Domenico Dolce also made an appearance.

The wedding festivities follow Bezos's engagement to Sanchez in 2023, four years after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

While the celebrations continued in Venice’s eastern quarters, some locals and activists voiced strong opposition. Under the banner of the “No Space for Bezos” movement, protests were planned around key city landmarks. Demonstrators criticized the marriage and timing of the celebrations, especially in the wake of Venice’s ongoing struggles with over-tourism and inequality. Messages urging Bezos to "pay more taxes" were displayed prominently on the Rialto Bridge and Saint Mark's Square.

In contrast, the city’s authorities have embraced the high-profile wedding. Deputy Chief Minister Luigi Brugnaro praised Bezos's decision to celebrate in Venice, highlighting the economic boost from such a grand event. According to Brugnaro, Bezos made a quiet donation of €3 million to local institutions, a gesture only revealed after the contribution had been processed. “Bezos embodies the Venetian spirit. He’s more Venetian than those protesting,” Brugnaro said.