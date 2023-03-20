Kriti Sanon got nose surgery done? fans 'convinced' actress under knife after seeing viral before-after pics

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's then and now pictures are going viral on the social media platform Reddit. According to netizens, the Luka Chuppi star got a nose job because she had flaring nostrils.

Fans pointed out how subtle, nuanced, and well-done the changes are. A user wrote, "Width of the nose seems sleeker than before." read on to know more about the same.

It is not unusual in Bollywood to go under the knife to modify one's physical appearance. While stars like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and many others have openly confessed to getting cosmetic surgeries to change their features, most actresses prefer maintaining their mum and silence. Well, the latest female celebrity who has activated such speculations is Shehzada fame bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

A page recently shared pictures of Kriti Sanon and pointed out how different her nose looks in her old picture. "Kriti has had at least one nose job imo," read the caption. Kriti's alleged nose job left netizens impressed. Fans have cheered and also praised her for not going overboard. Many reddit fans have left quirky comments.

"Worked in her favour. Good for her! She was stunning even then, not like she got a whole new face," a fan said. "Definitely. But, the work she has done is very subtle and well done. It is like you look at her and have hard-time pointing out what changed, but change is obvious," a fan added. "Width of the nose seems sleeker than before. Very well done, minute work. It is how, plastic surgery should be done. Just enough to enhance the natural features instead of morphing into a different person," a fan shared.

