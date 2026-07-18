Annu Kapoor and Rukhsar Rehman promote their film 'Uttar Da Puttar', releasing July 24. It explores faith versus superstition. Kapoor discusses destiny and apologizes for past remarks, while Rehman praises their on-screen chemistry.

'Uttar Da Puttar' Explores Faith vs Superstition

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor believes that people may have different beliefs about fate and hard work, but one's actions are indispensable. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film 'Uttar Da Puttar' on July 24, Kapoor, along with co-star Rukhsar Rehman, spoke to ANI about the film's central theme, which explores the thin line between faith, superstition and reality.

Explaining the premise of the film, Rukhsar said 'Uttar Da Puttar', attempts to spark conversations around beliefs that shape people's lives. "When we began this film, the attempt was to explore something that for some people is superstition and for others is their entire life. The story asks what the difference is between fiction and fact, between what is right and what is wrong. If audiences learn something from it and come out smiling, it will be a victory for all of us," she said.

Annu Kapoor on Destiny and Belief

When asked about the relationship between luck and hard work, Annu Kapoor shared his philosophical take on destiny. "Fate is what makes you work hard. Your actions are inherent in your destiny. Everything is already written... Belief has its place, but when belief turns into obsession, it becomes superstition," Kapoor said. The actor added that his character is a physics professor whose blind faith gradually leads him into an inner conflict, forcing him to question his beliefs and actions.

Kapoor Addresses Controversy, Apologises

Kapoor also addressed the controversy surrounding some of his earlier remarks, saying his words had been misunderstood on social media. "People twist what I say and turn it into reels. If unknowingly I have hurt anyone's sentiments by taking someone's name, I sincerely apologise. My intention has never been to insult or harm anyone," he said.

Co-stars Praise Each Other's Performance

Sharing her experience of working with Kapoor, Rukhsar described him as an exceptional co-star. "Our very first scene together felt so real that I forgot we were acting. When Annu ji addressed my character, my eyes became moist. Most of our scenes were completed in a single take because there was such a natural flow between us," she recalled.

The veteran actor returned the compliment, saying Rukhsar made their on-screen relationship feel effortless from the very first shot. "She made everything so natural.. I even told the director not to remove one particular scene because I believed it would become the USP of the film," he said.

An Appeal to the Audience

As the film gears up for its theatrical release, both actors urged audiences to watch it on the big screen. Kapoor appealed to moviegoers, saying, "We are not your masters; we are your servants. I request everyone to step out of their homes and watch our small film 'Uttar Da Puttar' in theatres."

Echoing the sentiment, Rukhsar said, "We made this film with a lot of hard work and a lot of joy. It has humour, warmth and an engaging story. I hope audiences leave theatres smiling and discussing the film with their families."

About the Film

The film is directed by Ravinder Siwach and based on a story by producer Sandiip Kapur. It revolves around an unusual premise linked to Vastu and the idea that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24. (ANI)