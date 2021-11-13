  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor’s photo as her phone’s screen saver? Find out the details inside

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood in the recent times. The duo have time and again given us some major couple goals and ‘aww’ moments. Adding to the list of their adorable moments, is a sweet revelation that Alia has made.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt have Ranbir Kapoor have once again given an ‘aww’ moment to their fans. Whether it is about celebrating Ranbir’s birthday in Rajasthan, being spotted together at the construction site of their new house or their Diwali pictures, the two have been making headlines ever since they fell in love.This time around, Alia has given one more reason for their fans to rejoice their chemistry by revealing about her mobile phone’s screen saver. For anyone who wonders what her screen saver could be, well, it is hardly any guess, knowing how adorable our Alia is. The ‘Raazi’ actress has put up a picture of Ranbir and her together as the screen saver image of her phone.

    Alia on Saturday released a video on her official YouTube channel wherein she is seen responding to random questions asked by her fans. Among the several questions that were popped, one was about her screen saver. And to this, a ‘blushing’ Alia showed the picture which appears to be a selfie clicked by Ranbir while Alia his tightly hugging him from one side. This big and sweet revelation by Alia has left the fans in an awe of the couple.

    ALSO READ: Diwali 2021: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Kali Puja; pictures went viral (PHOTOS)

    Moving further with her ‘ask me anything’ questions, Alia was quizzed on various interesting things, including those related to her relationship with beau Ranbir. Many of her fans also asked her about when she is planning on tying the knot with Ranbir. However, Alia cleverly dodge the question.

    Watch the video here:

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s wedding?

    The ‘Brahmastra’ couple were earlier rumoured to get married in December this year. But, as per fresh speculations, the couple may get married next year, in April. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are expected to attend the former’s best friend, Anushka Ranjan’s wedding with Aditya Seal, this month. IF reports are to be believed, the duo may also a do a couple dance at the Ranjan-Seal wedding.

