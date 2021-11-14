  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding update: The couple are getting engaged in Rajasthan (Read on)

     Latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might get engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan; here's what we know

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding update: The couple are getting engaged in Rajasthan (Read on)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
    Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding news always grabs headlines. In last two years, we are hearing stories about their wedding and other side information. Last week we learned that the couple wants to finish their work commitments first and then plan a big fat Punjabi wedding.

    Now, there have been rumours that Alia and Ranbir will be getting engaged in this month. According to the Mumbai paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might get engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan. Ranbir was yesterday, snapped by the shutterbugs, and on being asked about his reports on his engagement ceremony, the actor refused from speaking anything.

    A few days ago, there was news that actor Aditya Seal is reportedly going to get married to girlfriend Anushka Ranjan in a couple of days. It was said they will get married on November 21 and Alia Bhatt, who is the best friends with the Ranjan sister duo will be present at the wedding with Ranbir. 

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor’s photo as her phone’s screen saver? Find out the details inside

    A source close to Alia said that she and Ranbir are planning a special dance number for Anushka and Aditya. It will be a big dance performance with a parody. 

    Yesterday, Alia shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel named "A day in the life of Alia Bhatt," which showcases different sides of the actress' life. In the video Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was present where Alia answered a few questions by her fans. One fan asked about her phone wallpaper; she turned her phone towards the camera to show a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. 

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
