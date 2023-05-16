Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    In Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor played Mickey's role, whose side hustle is to help couples break up. Recently, he revealed if he has ever done that in real life.

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, enjoying the best phase of his life with his daughter Raha, was recently seen impressing the audience with his brilliant performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

    In the Luv Ranjan directorial, Ranbir played the role of Mickey, whose side business is to help couples break up. Recently, while promoting his film's OTT release, Ranbir disclosed if he had ever done something like that in real life.

    ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis

    During an interview with global OTT giant Netflix, Ranbir got into a candid and no holds barred conversation with social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj. When asked if he has done something like his character Mickey in real life, the actor said he used to advise his friends in school. 

    Ranbir elucidating more in-depth about the same, said, "I am sure that I have advised some friends who want to kind of get out of relationships in school and all. You just have to be honest if you aren't in love with someone or if you are falling in love with somebody else. But I have not devised a plan. If you are asking what Mickey does in the film, it's very different from probably what we do in life. Tough life."

    Earlier, Ranbir appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want season 4 chat show, revealing if he was ever a 'makkaar' in a relationship. He said, "Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older, you realise the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful."

    On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga helms the film and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in essential roles. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: 8 times when fashion magnate shook Instagram with hottest outfits

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma in trouble: Mumbai Police to take action against the stars; Here's why RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma in trouble: Mumbai Police to take action against the stars; Here's why

    SHOCKING Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani plotting to murder her? Read this RBA

    SHOCKING! Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani plotting to murder her? Read this

    Why were police at Lady Gaga house in Malibu? Here what we know RBA

    Why were police at Lady Gaga’s house in Malibu? Here's what we know

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it RBA

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video) RBA

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video)

    Recent Stories

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case LYCA Productions; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR web services departments gcw

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela' AJR

    'Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela'

    Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma in trouble: Mumbai Police to take action against the stars; Here's why RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma in trouble: Mumbai Police to take action against the stars; Here's why

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour Check price sale details offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour; Check price, sale details & offers

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon