Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

In Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor played Mickey's role, whose side hustle is to help couples break up. Recently, he revealed if he has ever done that in real life.

Ranbir Kapoor, enjoying the best phase of his life with his daughter Raha, was recently seen impressing the audience with his brilliant performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

In the Luv Ranjan directorial, Ranbir played the role of Mickey, whose side business is to help couples break up. Recently, while promoting his film's OTT release, Ranbir disclosed if he had ever done something like that in real life.

During an interview with global OTT giant Netflix, Ranbir got into a candid and no holds barred conversation with social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj. When asked if he has done something like his character Mickey in real life, the actor said he used to advise his friends in school.

Ranbir elucidating more in-depth about the same, said, "I am sure that I have advised some friends who want to kind of get out of relationships in school and all. You just have to be honest if you aren't in love with someone or if you are falling in love with somebody else. But I have not devised a plan. If you are asking what Mickey does in the film, it's very different from probably what we do in life. Tough life."

Earlier, Ranbir appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want season 4 chat show, revealing if he was ever a 'makkaar' in a relationship. He said, "Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older, you realise the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful."

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga helms the film and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in essential roles. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

