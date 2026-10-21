Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has crossed ₹50 crore worldwide within five days of release. After a Monday dip, the period action drama witnessed a rise in Tuesday’s domestic box office collection.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama Ranabaali has crossed the ₹50 crore mark worldwide after five days in theatres. The film witnessed a rise in its domestic collection on Tuesday, October 20, following a dip on its first Monday.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Ranabaali earned an estimated ₹6.75 crore net in India on Day 5. This marked an improvement over its Monday collection of ₹5.40 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection reached ₹36.20 crore.

The film opened with ₹9.25 crore on Friday, followed by ₹7.30 crore on Saturday and ₹7.50 crore on Sunday. Although collections declined on Monday, Tuesday saw a recovery.

Here is the reported day-wise India net collection:

Day| India Net Collection Day 1 – Friday ₹9.25 crore

Day 2 – Saturday ₹7.30 crore

Day 3 – Sunday ₹7.50 crore

Day 4 – Monday ₹5.40 crore

Day 5 – Tuesday ₹6.75 crore

Tota ₹36.20 crore

Note: Box office figures are estimates and may be revised.

Ranabaali Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Ranabaali has reportedly collected ₹52.40 crore gross in five days. The film’s India gross stands at ₹42.15 crore, while overseas markets have contributed approximately ₹10.25 crore.

Crossing the ₹50 crore worldwide mark is an important milestone for the film. Its weekday performance and collections over the coming weekend will be crucial in determining its further box office trajectory.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, while Rashmika portrays Jayamma.

Set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of 1876–78 in the Madras Presidency, the period action drama follows a fictional warrior who rises against British colonial rule. The film was released in theatres on October 16, 2026.