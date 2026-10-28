Ranabaali continued its theatrical run on Day 12 with a modest box office collection. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the period drama crossed Rs 76 crore worldwide.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali witnessed a further decline in box office collections on its 12th day in theatres. The Telugu period action drama earned an estimated Rs 1.10 crore India net on Tuesday, October 27, according to Sacnilk data reported by The Times of India.

With this, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 55.35 crore. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 64.30 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 12.15 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 76.45 crore after 12 days.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 12

The film's Tuesday earnings marked a decline of around 12% compared with its Monday collection of Rs 1.25 crore. It recorded screenings across 1,511 shows on Day 12, with reported occupancy of approximately 20%.

The film opened in theatres on October 16 with Rs 9.25 crore India net. It collected Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3. Its first-week India net collection reached Rs 45.20 crore.

However, the film's earnings slowed during its second week. After collecting Rs 2.10 crore on Day 8, its daily earnings rose to Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 10. Collections subsequently fell to Rs 1.25 crore on Day 11 and Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The film follows a horseman leading a resistance against British colonial rule. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles, while Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist.

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