Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its theatrical run on Monday. The period drama witnessed a weekday slowdown as it entered its second week at the box office.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ranabaali collected approximately Rs 98 lakh net in India by 8 PM on Monday, October 26. The film's final collection for Day 11 is yet to be confirmed, and the numbers may change as further reports come in.

The film's domestic net collection reportedly reached Rs 53.98 crore during its 11-day theatrical run. Its worldwide gross collection was reported to be around Rs 75 crore, including earnings from overseas markets.

However, box office figures are provisional and may vary across tracking platforms.

Ranabaali ,Box Office Collection, Day-Wise

Ranabaali opened in theatres on October 16 and recorded a strong first week. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday.

The film earned Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4 and Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5. Its collections subsequently declined, with the movie earning Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7.

During the second weekend, Ranabaali collected Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, Rs 2.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday. The Monday figures indicate a slowdown as the film entered its second week.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The film follows a local warrior who fights against British colonial rule.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo also features in the film, which blends historical elements, action and drama. Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in multiple languages.