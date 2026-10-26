Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali recorded a modest rise in box office collections on Sunday, October 25. The period action drama earned an estimated ₹2.90 crore net in India on its tenth day in theatres, marking a 3.6% increase over Saturday’s collection of ₹2.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s domestic net earnings have now reached ₹53 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹61.60 crore. With an estimated ₹12.05 crore in overseas gross earnings, the film’s worldwide collection has climbed to ₹73.65 crore.

Ranabaali registered an overall Telugu 2D occupancy of 34.88% on Day 10. Morning shows recorded 24.77% occupancy, which rose to 39.62% in the afternoon. Evening shows performed best at 43%, while night shows registered 28.08%.

The film sold an estimated 2.46 lakh tickets on Sunday, taking its reported total ticket sales to approximately 42.48 lakh during its theatrical run so far.