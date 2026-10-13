Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite for Rahul Sankrityan’s pan-India film Ranabaali. Set against the British era, the historical drama draws inspiration from real events and releases in theatres on October 16.

The pan-India film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 16. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the historical drama draws inspiration from real events during British rule in India. Following the strong response to its multilingual trailer, the makers have released the Australian theatre list, and advance bookings for the film have begun.

Ranabaali Trailer Crosses 30 Million Views

The makers released the Ranabaali trailer in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, with the combined view count crossing 30 million. The trailer has attracted attention for its intense action sequences, visual presentation and focus on historical events.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film aims to bring stories of Indian history and brave warriors to the big screen. T-Series is also associated with the project.

The trailer has received a positive response from audiences on social media, raising expectations ahead of the film's theatrical release. The makers have also announced the Australian theatre list as advance bookings open for viewers overseas.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Roles In Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda plays the warrior Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Their characters form a central part of the film's historical narrative and emotional storyline.

The song 'Enthayya Saami', which highlights the couple's love story, has also caught the attention of fans. Vijay's intense makeover and fierce appearance in the trailer have added to the anticipation surrounding his role.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his performances in The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and Blood Diamond, plays the British officer Sir Theodore Hector, who serves as the film's antagonist.

Ranabaali Release Date And Historical Background

Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16, coinciding with Vijayadashami. The film explores a period of British rule and draws inspiration from historical events associated with the suffering of Indians during the late 19th century.

The makers have highlighted the experiences of Indians who lost their lives during the devastating period between 1876 and 1878. Through its historical setting, action sequences and central characters, the film seeks to present a dramatic account of the era.

With advance bookings underway and the Australian theatre list announced, audiences can now look forward to the film's release across multiple markets.