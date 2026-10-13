Chinese dramas, sometimes called C-dramas, are worth watching if you like dramatic love stories, college romances, fantasy realms, and intricate period dramas. Netflix's Mandarin-language repertoire spans all genres, making it an excellent place to discover stories beyond Korean dramas and mainstream Indian OTT programs.

Whether you're looking for a light love series or a fantasy drama with elaborate costumes and larger-than-life characters, here are seven shows to watch.