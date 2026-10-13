Ranveer Singh has added a BMW i7 to his luxury garage just weeks after welcoming his second daughter with Deepika Padukone. A video of the actor driving home his new electric sedan has gone viral

Ranveer Singh has made headlines once again, this time for his latest luxury purchase. The actor has reportedly added a BMW i7, priced at around Rs 2 crore in India, to his impressive collection of high-end cars.

A video of Ranveer taking delivery of the electric sedan from a Mumbai showroom has been doing the rounds on social media. Dressed in black, the actor was seen getting behind the wheel and driving the vehicle home himself. His latest purchase has caught the attention of automobile enthusiasts and fans alike, adding another premium model to his already enviable garage.

The BMW i7 is the all-electric counterpart of the German automaker's flagship 7 Series. Combining a sophisticated design with a spacious cabin, advanced technology and an emphasis on passenger comfort, the sedan brings traditional luxury into the electric vehicle segment. Prices vary depending on the variant and specifications.

Inside Ranveer Singh's Luxury Car Collection

The BMW i7 is joining a garage that already boasts several high-end vehicles. Ranveer Singh's collection includes the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover and Aston Martin Rapide S. The actor also owns a GMC Hummer EV, reflecting his interest in electric mobility alongside conventional luxury and performance cars.

With the addition of the BMW i7, the electric sedan becomes another notable highlight of his collection. The purchase also reinforces the variety in his automotive choices, which range from powerful SUVs to premium sedans.

The i7 stands out for its combination of electric performance, technology and comfort. Unlike a conventional petrol-powered luxury car, it offers an all-electric driving experience while retaining the premium appeal associated with BMW's flagship 7 Series.

New BMW Purchase Comes Weeks After Second Daughter's Birth

Ranveer's latest purchase comes shortly after a major milestone in his personal life. The actor and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. The couple shared the announcement on Instagram with a photograph of a tiny footprint and the message, "Welcome baby girl."

Their elder daughter, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024, and has now become an older sister. The arrival of their second child has brought another special chapter to the couple's family life.

The timing of Ranveer's new car purchase has also caught fans' attention. However, there is no confirmed information suggesting that the BMW i7 was purchased as a gift to celebrate the baby's arrival.

Why The BMW 7 Series Remains A Bollywood Favourite

BMW's flagship 7 Series has long been associated with luxury and comfort, making it an attractive choice for high-profile personalities. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Jeetendra, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood, have been linked with the premium sedan.

The BMW i7 takes this established luxury formula into the electric era. Its spacious interiors, modern technology and quiet electric drive make it an appealing option for buyers seeking a premium alternative to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is reportedly busy shooting for Pralay in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone is set to appear opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King, which is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.