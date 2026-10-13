Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is creating a massive buzz ahead of its release, with advance bookings witnessing a strong response. The film is now close to crossing Rs 50 crore in global pre-sales.

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Jailer 2 is creating a massive buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings witnessing an impressive response. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has reportedly collected around Rs 45 crore through global pre-sales for its opening day and needs another Rs 5 crore to reach the Rs 50 crore mark. Kerala, in particular, is witnessing a huge rush, with theatres adding extra shows to meet the demand.

Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Over 1 Lakh Tickets Sold In An Hour

Jailer 2 recorded a strong start to its advance booking, selling over 1 lakh tickets across BookMyShow, District by Zomato, TicketNew and offline counters within the first hour, according to the figures shared.

BookMyShow reportedly recorded sales of more than 40,000 tickets per hour during the initial rush. Meanwhile, District by Zomato sold over 12,000 tickets in a single hour, marking a record for the platform.

The film has also been trending on BookMyShow and received the ‘Most Hyped’ badge on District by Zomato. With the release date approaching, several centres are witnessing strong demand, prompting theatre operators to add more screenings.

Jailer 2 Kerala Release: 800 Screens And 24-Hour Marathon Shows

Kerala is emerging as a major market for Jailer 2, with the film set for a release across approximately 800 screens in the state. The movie reportedly generated around Rs 4 crore in advance bookings in Kerala on the first day of ticket sales.

Thrissur’s popular Ragam Theatre has planned 24-hour marathon shows for the opening day, highlighting the excitement surrounding the film. Theatres in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Kottayam are also witnessing strong booking activity.

Sree Gokulam Movies, led by Gokulam Gopalan, is handling the film’s Kerala distribution, while Dream Big Films is also associated with its distribution in the state. The first shows in Kerala are scheduled to begin at 6 am.

Mohanlal And Shiva Rajkumar Add To The Excitement

The return of Mohanlal is one of the major talking points ahead of Jailer 2. His cameo in the first instalment was widely appreciated, and his appearance in the sequel’s trailer has further fuelled anticipation among Malayalam audiences. The prospect of seeing Rajinikanth and Mohanlal share the screen again is adding to the film’s appeal.

Shiva Rajkumar is also returning to the franchise. The ensemble cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu and Hakim Shajahan.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Nelson Dilipkumar returns as writer and director. Kalanithi Maran is producing the film under the Sun Pictures banner.

Jailer 2 Release Date And Technical Team

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15. With global opening-day advance sales reportedly nearing Rs 50 crore, the film is heading towards a highly anticipated opening.

The technical team includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor R. Nirmal, production designer Dr. K. Kiran and action director Chetan D’Souza. The film’s sound design and mix are handled by Suren G. and the associated technical team, while Annapurna Studios is responsible for the DI work.

With strong advance bookings, additional screenings and marathon shows planned in Kerala, Jailer 2 is building significant momentum ahead of its theatrical debut.