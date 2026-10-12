The makers of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, have confirmed the film’s theatrical release date. Advance bookings will open on Dussehra, building anticipation among fans.

The release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film *Ramayana: Part 1* has been confirmed. The mythological epic will arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while advance bookings are scheduled to open on Dussehra, October 20. The announcement has increased anticipation among fans waiting to see the story of Lord Rama on the big screen.

Ramayana Part 1 Release Date And Advance Booking Details

The makers announced the release date on October 11, during the Navratri festivities. A new poster featuring the lead cast was also unveiled, offering a glimpse of the characters from the upcoming film.

The film is planned for a worldwide theatrical release, including premium formats such as IMAX. An earlier international trailer had indicated November 6 as the release date, creating some confusion among fans. However, the latest announcement confirms November 5 as the film’s worldwide release date.

With advance bookings set to begin on October 20, the makers are expected to intensify the promotional campaign in the coming weeks.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Lead The Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, *Ramayana: Part 1* features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash will portray Ravana, while Sunny Deol will play Hanuman and Ravie Dubey will appear as Lakshman.

The recently unveiled poster features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in the foreground, with Yash appearing as Ravana in the background.

The film is being produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

When Will Ramayana Part 2 Release?

Following the first instalment, *Ramayana: Part 2* is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027. Both films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, taking the epic to audiences across India and beyond.

With a prominent cast, a large-scale production and a festive release window, *Ramayana: Part 1* is among the major Indian films scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2026.