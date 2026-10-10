New posters for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' depict an emotional farewell between Lord Rama and King Dashrath. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, will be a two-part epic releasing on Diwali 2026 and 2027.

New Posters Unveil Poignant Moments

The makers of 'Ramayana' have unveiled a fresh set of posters, offering a glimpse into one of the most poignant moments from the epic. Among the newly revealed visuals, one poster stands out for capturing an intimate moment between Lord Rama and his father, King Dashrath, evoking the pain, love and devotion surrounding Rama’s departure for exile. The poster depicts Rama kneeling before King Dashrath as the king blesses his son, creating a deeply moving image of a father and son bound by affection and duty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

The second poster features Rama standing in the waters of a river, performing the solemn ritual of scattering ashes. Set against a lush natural landscape, the visual offers a quieter, deeply personal glimpse into Rama’s journey and the emotional moments that lie at the heart of the epic.

Depicting the emotions behind the pictures, the makers captioned the post with, "A father bound by promise. A son bound by duty. Neither knew this goodbye would be their last.”

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Production and Global Release Plan

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana' is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 on Diwali 2027 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing it globally (excluding India), while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)