The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' have announced a November 5, 2026 release for Part 1. An ensemble poster was released on Navratri featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana on the first day of Navratri.

The makers of Ramayana have announced that Part 1 of the highly anticipated two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Rocking Star Yash in their respective roles. Advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra, the makers have announced.

Marking the occasion, the makers shared the message, “Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai,” signalling the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign around the epic’s cinematic adaptation.

The newly unveiled poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in the foreground, with Yash’s Ravana towering over them. The elaborate sets, costumes and detailing offer a glimpse into the visual world created for the two-part film.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the announcement with the caption: “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”

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Ramayana: Cast and Production Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Release and Distribution Strategy

Conceived as a two-part epic, the project will bring the revered Indian epic to the big screen across multiple languages. While Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, Part 2 is slated to arrive in Diwali 2027.

The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

Ramayana will also be available in IMAX, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)