2 5 Image Credit : our own

Tesla Model 3: An icon in the electric sedan world

The Tesla Model 3 electric sedan takes the main spot in Dhruv Rathee's car garage. The company launched this model globally in 2017, and it recently entered India. Engineers designed it on a single motor or dual motor all-electric platform. The car features a very simple, minimalistic interior built around a single touchscreen. The vehicle offers an autopilot feature for driver assistance and delivers the best real-world range. The car hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 to 6 seconds depending on the variant. Higher trims offer a WLTP range of about 500 to 600 kilometres on a single charge.