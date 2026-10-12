Inside Dhruv Rathee's Luxury Car Collection: Check Youtuber's Premium Garage
Dhruv Rathee rules the digital space with his analytical videos and millions of subscribers. The popular Indian YouTuber enjoys a highly luxurious lifestyle thanks to his successful career. Check here
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Dhruv Rathee's journey from digital creator to luxury icon
Dhruv Rathee stands as one of the most influential digital creators in the country. He explains complex topics like politics, economy, policies, and global issues very simply to the public. Millions of followers trust his independent media voice. Fans show massive curiosity about his personal life, research style, and lifestyle. Recent news about Delhi Police and Gurgaon Police taking him into custody from his parents' residence made headlines. This brought his luxury car garage back into the social media spotlight.
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Tesla Model 3: An icon in the electric sedan world
The Tesla Model 3 electric sedan takes the main spot in Dhruv Rathee's car garage. The company launched this model globally in 2017, and it recently entered India. Engineers designed it on a single motor or dual motor all-electric platform. The car features a very simple, minimalistic interior built around a single touchscreen. The vehicle offers an autopilot feature for driver assistance and delivers the best real-world range. The car hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 to 6 seconds depending on the variant. Higher trims offer a WLTP range of about 500 to 600 kilometres on a single charge.
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Range Rover P400e: A powerful plug-in hybrid SUV
The Range Rover P400e stands out as another powerful model in Dhruv Rathee's garage. Land Rover offers this plug-in hybrid model in their classic Range Rover line-up. The company packed it with a 3.0-litre inline-six turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor. These two generate a massive power of about 440 bhp together. Drivers can travel 65 to 70 kilometres purely on electric mode for short city commutes. The SUV retains full off-road capabilities, air suspension, and luxury cabin features. This vehicle perfectly balances eco-conscious engineering with mind-blowing luxury looks.
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BMW 5 Series: Perfect driving dynamics and class
The BMW 5 Series executive sedan also finds a place in Dhruv Rathee's car list. This model holds a great reputation for balancing perfect driving dynamics and super comfort. BMW currently sells the latest generation (G60) model in India with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid (530Le) powertrains. Buyers can also choose the fully electric i5 variant. The company designed this car specifically for driving enthusiasts to give tough competition to models like the Mercedes E-Class. The car comes with BMW's signature rear-wheel drive or the xDrive all-wheel drive options in selected variants.
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Class: A luxury compact SUV
The Mercedes-Benz GLC Class compact luxury SUV also secures a spot in Dhruv Rathee's garage list. This model sits below the GLE in the brand's SUV line-up. Mercedes built this current generation model on a modern platform with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines. The company also offers a plug-in hybrid variant that gives a better EV-only range than previous models. The car boasts a smooth driving experience and features the famous Mercedes MBUX infotainment system. This vehicle holds the record as one of the best-selling compact luxury SUVs globally.
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