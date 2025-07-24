Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan', which is made with a budget of 4000 crores, has reportedly been researched for 10 years. Help has also been taken from many pundits and yoga scriptures. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash are in the lead roles in this movie

Nitesh Tiwari 'Ramayana' Film Research: Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have reportedly consulted many experts and pundits for the upcoming film Ramayana. They have also done research on the ancient Vasishtha Yoga scriptures. The makers worked on pre-production for years to write the script, screenplay and dialogue in a traditional way. In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi Sita and Yash Ravana.

The script of Ramayana was prepared after 10 years of hard work

The story of Ramayana is now all set to be brought to the silver screen on a very large scale. Reportedly, preparations for this film have been going on for 10 years. Extensive research has been done on it. Every aspect has been worked on with utmost seriousness. After Aadipurush was criticized and made into a disaster movie, the filmmakers are taking every step cautiously. This is the reason why apart from religious texts, in-depth discussions have been held with knowledgeable narrators so that everything can be done in the right way.

According to the information shared by the official handle of Ramayana, Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have spent about 10 years in the pre-production of the film. This includes the script, screenplay, dialogues and other aspects.

The director and producer duo's target for Ramayana is to simply present the story of this epic on the silver screen. The makers believe that it has to be made relevant to today's youth, while keeping it connected to the ancient culture.

Ramayana will be made in two parts

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026 and the second part will be released a year later on Diwali 2027. In this movie, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Ram and Yash as Ravana. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey in the role of Laxman, Arun Govil in the role of Dasharatha and Rakul Preet Singh in the role of Surpanakha. Reportedly, the total cost of these two parts can be 4000 crores.