'Ramayana': Sunny Deol's role details released in Nitesh Tiwari's movie
Sunny Deol plays Hanuman in 'Ramayanam,' but his role in the first part is only 15 minutes. His real action will be seen in the second part
Director Nitesh Tiwari's mega-budget 'Ramayanam' has been making headlines. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, but his role in the first part is an extended cameo. Read on...
Sunny Deol, known for action in 'Gadar 2' and 'Jatt,' will show a different kind of action as Hanuman in 'Ramayanam.'
Sunny Deol has a substantial role in the two-part 'Ramayanam,' but viewers will have to wait for the second part. In the first, it's an extended cameo.
Sunny Deol's role in 'Ramayanam Part 1' is just 15 minutes. Hanuman's story begins after Sita's abduction, covered in the first part. The first part ends with Sunny's entry as Hanuman, vowing to help Ram and Lakshman.
Sunny's real action as Hanuman will be in 'Ramayanam Part 2,' including searching for Sita, burning Lanka, and bringing Sanjeevani.
The first look of 'Ramayanam' was recently released, a 3-minute teaser with VFX, showing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The teaser revealed the cast: Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravan.
'Ramayanam' is a two-part film. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
'Ramayanam' is being made on a budget of approximately ₹1600 crore. ₹900 crore for the first part and ₹700 crore for the second. Namit Malhotra is the producer.
Besides Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny, and Yash, the film also stars Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan, and Sheeba Chaddha.
