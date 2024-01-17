Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya: Vindu Dara Singh, Rakesh Bedi to perform 'Ramleela'; read details

Popular actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh will perform 'Ramleela' in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'. According to reports, Vindu will play Lord Shiva in the play.

Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh are preparing for their performances at Ayodhya. They were asked to perform 'Ramleela' before the temple's 'Pran Prathishtha'. Speaking to a news agency, Vindu Dara Singh said he would play Lord Shiva in the drama. The rites began on January 16 and culminated in the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22.

Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh are delighted to sing 'Ramleela' at Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir consecration event.

Also Read: RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION: PM MODI SHARES LATA MANGESHKAR'S BHAJAN

Vindu Dara Singh spoke to a news agency, "I have been invited to perform 'Ramleela' in Ayodhya from January 16 to January 22. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world's top pilgrimage site. It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji. Modi ji and Yogi ji are doing so much work and serving the country."

Also Read: Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie's birthday; share cute pics

Rakesh Bedi, on his part, stated, "A lot of changes will occur with the airport building. Wherever the airport is created, growth begins quite quickly."

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to exhibit performances of 18 kinds of 'Ramleela' at Ayodhya. Teams from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia have been invited.

Previously, it was also revealed that Hema Malini will also present Ramayana-based dance drama on the Ram Temple consecration day. “I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the ‘pranpratishtha’ of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years…On January 17, I’ll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham,” she said.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has invited more than 7,000 individuals, including Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and entrepreneurs.