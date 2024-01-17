Entertainment

Ram Mandir inauguration: PM Modi shares Lata Mangeshkar's Bhajan

PM Narendra Modi tweeted a Ram Bhajan by Lata Mangeshkar ahead of the Ram Mandir's opening. 

The Ram Mandir's major opening is set on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the principal guest.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi released Ram Bhajan, the last shlok recorded by the late Lata Mangeshkar. In his tweet, PM Modi mentioned that she will be missed on the historic day.

Eminent figures from all walks of life, including actors, politicians, athletes, and others, have been invited to the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' celebration on January 22.

Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann, Randeep Hooda, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, among others, have all been invited.

Preparations are in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the upcoming Ram Mandir opening in Ayodhya.

