The highly anticipated trailer for Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is out, promising a rollercoaster of comedy and entertainment. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, releases on June 6th.

The much-awaited trailer for Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 has arrived. The nearly 4-minute trailer is packed with comedy and entertainment. The trailer showcases comic timing, vibrant locations, and full-on masala. It also features a suspenseful murder mystery. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Johnny Lever, and Fardeen Khan. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film releases in theaters on June 6th.

What's in the Housefull 5 Trailer?

The Housefull 5 trailer is filled with masala and features a murder that entangles everyone. Ranjeet Dobriyal, owner of 69 billion pounds, throws a lavish party on a cruise for his 100th birthday to announce his will. His children attend, but he's murdered before the announcement. This sets off a blend of comedy and murder mystery. Three Jolly's claim Ranjeet's estate, but the police arrive after the murder, arresting suspects. To find out the true heir and the murderer, you'll have to wait until June 6th.

The 5th Installment of the Housefull Franchise

Housefull 5 is the fifth film in the series. The first, Housefull, came out in 2010, followed by Housefull 2 in 2012, both directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 released in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019. All four films were box office hits. Fans eagerly await each Housefull film, and excitement for Housefull 5 is high. The film's budget is 375 crores.