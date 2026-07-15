Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called for the abolition of India's 'outdated' film censorship. He argues that in the digital age, it's 'idiotic' to think a committee can shield adults, who are trusted to vote, from a filmmaker's vision.

RGV Questions Relevance of Censorship in Digital Age

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called for the abolition of film censorship in India, saying the current system is outdated and questioning why adults should not be allowed to decide what they want to watch.

In a post that he shared on X, Varma launched a scathing attack on film censorship in India arguing that in today's digital age, where people have easy access to content from around the world, censoring films no longer makes sense. Calling the present system outdated, Varma questioned the role of government-appointed members who decide what audiences can or cannot watch. "In an era of smartphones, global streaming, and access to infinite information, to pretend that a government-appointed committee can shield adults from a filmmaker's perspective of any truth is not only outdated, but it's also idiotic," he wrote.

The filmmaker also questioned why adults who are trusted to vote and make important life decisions are not trusted to choose the films they want to watch. "An 18-year-old can choose the leader of the country, but needs some random committee member to decide if hearing a cuss word or watching a shot is corruptive. That's not safeguarding society but infantilising it," he said.

Censorship Creates More Demand

Speaking about censorship in the internet era, he said removing scenes from theatrical releases has little effect because uncut versions are often available online soon after release. "Cutting a scene for theatrical release is laughable because the uncut version will hit torrents, Telegram and international platforms within hours. Censorship doesn't hide content; it actually creates more demand," he said.

Referring to the Hollywood film Obsession, Varma said a scene removed by the censor board was later watched by many more people on social media than it would have been in theatres. "Case in point is the head banging scene in OBSESSION which after the censors cut it , must have been seen by 10 times more people on Insta reels than who actually watched the film in the theatres Censorship doesn't hide content .. it actually creates more demand an in the times of AI tools and borderless internet, gatekeeping is a joke."

A Call to Challenge the Censor Board

"I think it's time for the industry to come together to challenge the very existence of the censor board in its present form, both in courts and public discourse. Democracy demands free expression, and in a connected world, isolating and mutilating cinema is not just being blind and deaf--it is actually suicidal for our growth," he concluded.

For the unversed, Obsession was given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after 38 seconds of footage were removed. The cuts included scenes of extreme violence, graphic sexual content and nudity. (ANI)