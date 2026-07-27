Karan Johar is set to return as the host for the second season of the reality show 'Traitors'. The makers unveiled the promo and announced that the new season, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, will stream on Prime Video starting August 13.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back as a host for the second season of 'Traitors'. On Monday, the makers unveiled the show's promo and announced that it will hit Prime Video on August 13.

The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality format. Collaborating with leading independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, season two is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Prime Video on a 'Cultural Moment'

Speaking about the new season, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "The response to the first season of The Traitors exceeded all expectations--it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment."

"The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India's most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment. Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season," he added.

Dharmatic Promises a Bolder Season

Dharmatic Entertainment team added, "The first season of The Traitors ignited a nationwide obsession. It proved that Indian audiences are hungry for reality content that challenges their intellect, keeps them on the edge of their seats, and refuses to play by the old rulebook. We're thrilled to bring audiences a second season that's bigger, bolder, and more dramatic while staying true to the raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence that made the show a phenomenon. Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again."

Contestants have not been revealed yet. (ANI)