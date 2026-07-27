In a viral Instagram post, veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted a dress by daughter Masaba. She humorously shared that she wanted to call the outfit 'sexy' but refrained, joking, 'log bolenge iss buddhi ko kya hua' (people will wonder).

Always bold and 'bindas', veteran actress Neena Gupta never shies away from expressing her thoughts. Her latest Instagram post once again reflects these very qualities that have become synonymous with her personality.

On Monday, she shared a picture flaunting an outfit designed by her daughter Masaba. However, it was her caption that left everyone in splits. In her caption, Neena Gupta called her outfit "effective," but also shared that she actually wanted to write "sexy." However, she jokingly said she refrained from using the word, thinking, "Log bolenge iss buddhi ko kya hua" (people will wonder what happened to this old woman). "I have worn this Masaba's creation so many times...Every time it looks new and effective. P.S. I actually wanted to say sexy instead of effective.. phir log bolenge iss buddhi ko kya hua?" she wrote.

Masaba Gupta launches bridal couture 'Chardi Kala'

Meanwhile, Neena was recently spotted in Delhi, where she attended the fashion show of her daughter Masaba.

Marking a significant milestone in her design journey, Masaba Gupta presented her first-ever bridal couture collection - 'Chardi Kala', bringing her bold prints and unconventional sensibilities into the world of wedding fashion.

"The journey begins in the sacred landscapes of India before drifting into the blue-green waters of Antigua and the vibrant tropics of the Caribbean. Bridal seamlessly transforms into resort bridal," states the official description of Masaba's bridal collection.

For the show, models took to the runway in an array of traditional ensembles, dressed in stunning full-flared lehengas, intricately embroidered dupattas, metallic zari work, shimmering sequins, and meticulous handcrafted embellishment. It was combined with modern couture touches like structured layering, different draping and styling.