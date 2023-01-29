Ram Charan's political thriller to clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule'?

Ram Charan and senior noted filmmaker S Shankar's upcoming project RC 15 is reportedly about to clash with Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated project Pushpa 2 at the box office.

Ram Charan, the global pan-Indian South superstar, is joining hands with veteran filmmaker S Shankar for his next outing. The highly anticipated project, has been tentatively titled RC 15. RC 15 will be a high-voltage political thriller. Ram Charan and director Shankar have finished shooting for the majority of the chunk of the much-awaited film in 2022.

Now, latest reports suggest that the makers have planned to release the much-awaited untitled film by the beginning of 2024. According to the latest reports published by a renowned South entertainment portal, Ram Charan and S Shankar's highly anticipated project might hit the theatre screens for Sankranti 2024.

In that case, RC 15 will lock horns with Pushpa 2, the most awaited second installment of Allu Arjun's blockbuster outing Pushpa. In that case, the Telugu film industry will witness one of the giant box office clashes of recent times in January 2024.

The reports regarding the box office clash of the 'Mega' cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have created excitement for both their fans and ardent South film lovers. However, the makers of RC 15 and Pushpa 2 have not officially given any confirmation on these reports so far.

The RC 15 team, which includes Ram Charan, S Shankar, and leading lady Kiara Advani, wrapped up the New Zealand shooting schedule in November 2022 last year. According to media reports, the makers have planned to shoot pending portions of the film in multiple shooting schedules throughout the first half of 2023. Director Shankar and his team are reportedly planning an extensive post-production schedule for the film.

