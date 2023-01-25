Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Loved Deepika Padukone's fashion choice in Besharam Rang song? Know the SEXY bikini, monokini prices

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Many people are delighted to watch Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, but some are even more excited to see Deepika Padukone in bikini. Let us check out the prices of her attair

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's new flick, was launched today. The film has been making news for quite some time. While many fans are delighted to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again, some are even more excited to watch Deepika Padukone in different bikinis, particularly in the Besharam Rang song. Today, we will tell you all about Deepika's sexy bikini looks in Pathaan and their prices. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    However, Deepika's orange bikini has made it to the final cut with a few minor changes to Besharam Rang. In the picture, she is wearing a patterned shirt on top of her deep-cut arm, leg openings, and a plunging back bodysuit.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Deepika Padukone's gold bodysuit, which went viral. Marissa's body-hugging bikini with a deep neckline and deep sleeves costs Rs 11,983.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Deepika Padukone can also be spotted sporting an orange bikini with matching bottoms and a sarong. This bikini was at the centre of a debate a few weeks ago. It is not known how much it will cost.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The yellow monokini Deepika Padukone wears in Pathaan's Besharam Rang is from the Louisa Ballou Sex Wax line. The cutaway bikini is priced at Rs 19,773.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Deepika was dressed in a lilac bikini with an iridescent sequin sarong around her waist and a chain-mail skirt. Saisha Shinde created this outfit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The rainbow one-shoulder bikini worn by Deepika Padukone is a bespoke draped silk bralette. Saisha Shinde also creates the rainbow one-shoulder bikini, and the price is unclear because it is a bespoke costume.

