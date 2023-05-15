Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals she froze her eggs 'very early' in their marriage

Upasana Konidela, wife of RRR star Ram Charan, has revealed that the couple decided to freeze her eggs "very early" in their marriage. The couple is expecting their first baby together in July.

Celebrating her first Mother's Day with her spouse Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni is now expecting their first child. Upasana used the occasion to show off her growing baby bump in a shot she posted to Instagram. The businesswoman exudes sophistication in a classic all-black outfit. She said in the caption that she had chosen parenting for the right reasons at the right time.

She wrote in a moving note, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic

Upasana once revealed that she and Ram wanted to focus on their careers, so they decided on egg freezing. “Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage regarding storing our eggs. We believed that, for various reasons, we needed to focus on our careers at that point of time. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship," Upasana told a daily.

Also Read: Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! Know inside story here

Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with Ram Charan in Zanjeer, previously spoke about her decision to freeze her eggs while filming for her television programme Quantico. The actress said that her mother, Madhu Chopra, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, encouraged her to undergo the surgery. In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, became the proud parents of a newborn girl called Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka's "medical complications" led the couple to pursue surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan posted a special image with his wife on Instagram. In the caption, he dropped a blue heart emoji.