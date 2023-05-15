Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals she froze her eggs 'very early' in their marriage

    Upasana Konidela, wife of RRR star Ram Charan, has revealed that the couple decided to freeze her eggs "very early" in their marriage.   The couple is expecting their first baby together in July.
     

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals she froze her eggs 'very early' in their marriage RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Celebrating her first Mother's Day with her spouse Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni is now expecting their first child. Upasana used the occasion to show off her growing baby bump in a shot she posted to Instagram. The businesswoman exudes sophistication in a classic all-black outfit. She said in the caption that she had chosen parenting for the right reasons at the right time.

    She wrote in a moving note, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic

    Upasana once revealed that she and Ram wanted to focus on their careers, so they decided on egg freezing. “Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage regarding storing our eggs. We believed that, for various reasons, we needed to focus on our careers at that point of time. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship," Upasana told a daily.

    Also Read: Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! Know inside story here

    Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with Ram Charan in Zanjeer, previously spoke about her decision to freeze her eggs while filming for her television programme Quantico. The actress said that her mother, Madhu Chopra, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, encouraged her to undergo the surgery. In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, became the proud parents of a newborn girl called Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka's "medical complications" led the couple to pursue surrogacy.

     

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan posted a special image with his wife on Instagram. In the caption, he dropped a blue heart emoji.

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update

    Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic

    Tu Tu Main Main on OTT: Director Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals to make a comeback soon- read details RBA

    Tu Tu Main Main on OTT: Director Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals to make a comeback soon- read details

    Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! ADC

    Ram Charan's fans attack Youtuber for personal remarks! Know inside story here

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    football la liga barcelona vs espanyol barca win 27th title first since lionel messi players fans celebrate win watch snt

    'La Liga is ours, so is the future': Barcelona celebrate 27th title win, first since Messi's exit (WATCH)

    Kerala: Passenger suffers stab wound on train in Shoranur anr

    Kerala: Passenger suffers stab wound on train in Shoranur

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike gcw

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike

    Congress shows unity on DK Shivakumar birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM see photos gcw

    Congress shows 'unity' on DK Shivakumar's birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon