    Ram Charan's warm welcome in Delhi after Oscar win to meet PM Narendra Modi was cheerful and loud

    Ram Charan was welcomed in Delhi with loud cheers from fans as he arrived at the airport after Naatu Naatu's glorious win at Oscars 2023.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Ram Charan, who arrived in Delhi after RRR film Naatu Naatu's glorious win at Oscars 2023, was welcomed by a sea of fans at the airport. Ram Charan, with his wife Upasana, got papped at the airport. They got greeted with loud cheers from fans who were holding RRR flags. 

    For the unversed, RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli directorial RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team as they sang a version of The Carpenters' hit Top Of The World in the acceptance speech.

    When Ram Charan arrived in Delhi, he thanked fans and supporters for showering love on the 'Naatu Naatu' song. He said, "Naatu Naatu is your song, not ours anymore. Ye desh ka song ka and public has taken it to the Oscars. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars." Reportedly, Ram Charan will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

    Meanwhile, this Twitter fan page video has gone viral on social media. Ram Charan is thanking fans for making this dream come true.

    For the coveted golden statuette, Naatu Naatu beat competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravani, high energy performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

    Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The performance got them a standing ovation. The song celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
