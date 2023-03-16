Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Tips: 3 incredible benefits of having Jamun daily

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Jamun is considered best for diabetic patients as it manages blood sugar levels.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jamun, also known as java or black plum, is a summer fruit. It is rich in many medicinal properties. The fruit, kernels, leaves, and bark are full of medicinal properties. They are used in many Ayurvedic medicines too. 

    Jamun is also beneficial for the heart when consumed regularly. Apart from this, jamun is also considered one of the best home remedies for stomach pain, dysentery, and flatulence. Today, let’s look at three health benefits of jamun.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Jamun controls Diabetes:

    Jamun is considered best for diabetic patients. It keeps blood sugar levels under control. Due to unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits, many people suffer from diabetes. Jamun naturally manages the increased sugar levels because it has a low glycemic index. The fruit also helps diabetic patients control their thirst and excessive urination.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Jamun creates strong immunity:

    Many people today suffer from a weak immune system, and they take numerous measures to strengthen their immunity. Jamun boosts the body’s immunity. Thanks to the abundance of vitamins and nutrients in it. Besides, it also is a powerhouse of sodium, calcium, iron, and carbohydrates that benefit your immune system.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Jamun prevents Colon cancer:

    Anti-cancer properties are found in jamun. Consuming it regularly can lower the risk of colon cancer. Jamun has a lot of antioxidants that help fight free radical cells that cause cancer cells to grow. The cyanidin present in jamun also plays a significant role in preventing colon cancer.

