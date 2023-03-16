Health Tips: 3 incredible benefits of having Jamun daily

Jamun is considered best for diabetic patients as it manages blood sugar levels.

Image: Getty Images

Jamun, also known as java or black plum, is a summer fruit. It is rich in many medicinal properties. The fruit, kernels, leaves, and bark are full of medicinal properties. They are used in many Ayurvedic medicines too.

Jamun is also beneficial for the heart when consumed regularly. Apart from this, jamun is also considered one of the best home remedies for stomach pain, dysentery, and flatulence. Today, let’s look at three health benefits of jamun.

ALSO READ: Oscars Awards 2023: Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh up fashion quotient on red carpet