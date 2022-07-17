'RRR' an 'outrageous roller coaster of a movie', says 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson

Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson, who directed Benedict Cumberbatch's "Doctor Strange", says he watched S S Rajamouli's blockbuster movie "RRR" with his family to ring on his 56th birthday. Scott Derrickson, who turned a year older on July 16, said he loved watching the period action drama, which he described as a "roller coaster of a movie".



"To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it," Derrickson, also known for "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" and "The Black Phone", wrote in a tweet on Saturday. The production house of DVV Entertainment, the banner behind "RRR", quote-tweeted the director's post and thanked him for his kind words.

Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate, Yash

"From the director of Doctor Strange... Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie," the makers replied on Sunday. Derrickson also wrote highly about 2017's "Baahubali: The Conclusion", another Rajamouli film.



Since its digital debut on ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) and Netflix (Hindi version) in May, "RRR," which debuted in theatres in March, has received praise from all around the world.. The pan-Indian big-screen extravaganza has already received plaudits from Hollywood's who's who, including "Doctor Strange" writer C Robert Cargill, "Dune" writer Jon Spaihts, and "21 Jump Street" writer Christopher Miller.

Also Read: 'Ek Villain Returns' star Disha Patani opens up about having a glamorous image and more



In RRR, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR assume the fictitious roles of Alluri Sitarama and Komaram Bheem, two early 20th-century Indian liberation warriors. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt play important parts as well. Rajamouli's third straight box office smash, following Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, has made more than Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.