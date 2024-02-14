Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding Update: Couple to get married in THIS Goa hotel

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for a grand wedding in Goa on February 21. The guest list for the destination wedding has been kept limited for close friends and family.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are about to start a new chapter in their life, as they plan to marry on February 21 in Goa in front of family and close friends. The majority of the wedding details have been kept under wraps. However, IndiaToday.in learned about the wedding site in Goa firsthand. Recently, the couple and their family were seen in and around Mumbai making last-minute wedding preparations.

Their wedding will be at the magnificent ITC spectacular in South Goa. The guest list for the destination wedding has been restricted to close friends and family.

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies themed around the day of Love

According to a source close to the couple, the pair's preference for elegance and richness is reflected in their choice of the ITC Grand Goa wedding location. The large property, hidden in the tranquil surroundings of Goa, is the ideal setting for a romantic and private party."

According to rumours, only close friends, family, and a few industry colleagues will witness Rakul and Jackky's nuptials, making it a memorable event for everyone involved.

Also Read: Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case

Rakul and Jackky will hold a two-day celebration in Goa on February 20. Jackky's home was decorated with lights in preparation for the wedding.

Rakul and Jackky go to Thailand with family and friends to celebrate their romance. The couple made their romance public in 2021 and has been going strong for several years.