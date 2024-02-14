Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding Update: Couple to get married in THIS Goa hotel

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for a grand wedding in Goa on February 21. The guest list for the destination wedding has been kept limited for close friends and family.
     

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding Update: Couple to get married in THIS Goa hotel RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are about to start a new chapter in their life, as they plan to marry on February 21 in Goa in front of family and close friends. The majority of the wedding details have been kept under wraps. However, IndiaToday.in learned about the wedding site in Goa firsthand. Recently, the couple and their family were seen in and around Mumbai making last-minute wedding preparations.

    Their wedding will be at the magnificent ITC spectacular in South Goa. The guest list for the destination wedding has been restricted to close friends and family.

    Also Read: Valentine's Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies themed around the day of Love

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding Update: Couple to get married in THIS Goa hotel RBA

    According to a source close to the couple, the pair's preference for elegance and richness is reflected in their choice of the ITC Grand Goa wedding location. The large property, hidden in the tranquil surroundings of Goa, is the ideal setting for a romantic and private party."

    According to rumours, only close friends, family, and a few industry colleagues will witness Rakul and Jackky's nuptials, making it a memorable event for everyone involved.

    Also Read: Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding Update: Couple to get married in THIS Goa hotel RBA

    Rakul and Jackky will hold a two-day celebration in Goa on February 20. Jackky's home was decorated with lights in preparation for the wedding.

    Rakul and Jackky go to Thailand with family and friends to celebrate their romance. The couple made their romance public in 2021 and has been going strong for several years.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singham Again Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Arjun Kapoor to play villain opposite Ranveer Singh RBA

    ‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Arjun Kapoor to play villain opposite Ranveer Singh

    Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case rkn

    Producer of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' arrested over financial fraud case

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP seals Rockline mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over pending tax payments

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share RBA

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Valentine Day 2024 Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone RBA

    Valentine’s Day 2024: Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 5-year-old dies of suspected food poisoning in Vandiperiyar; post-mortem to be held soon rkn

    Kerala: 5-year-old dies of suspected food poisoning in Vandiperiyar; post-mortem to be held soon

    Former Karnataka Minister Gopalaiah receives death threats, FIR filed against ex-corporator Padmaraj vkp

    Former Karnataka Minister Gopalaiah receives death threats, FIR filed against ex-corporator Padmaraj

    PM Modi won't be spared if he comes to Punjab again Open threat amid farmers' protest; WATCH viral video snt

    'PM Modi won't be spared if he comes to Punjab again': Open threat amid farmers' protest; WATCH viral video

    Singham Again Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Arjun Kapoor to play villain opposite Ranveer Singh RBA

    ‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Arjun Kapoor to play villain opposite Ranveer Singh

    Kerala: SFI hoardings in Calicut University warn PM Modi against walking the path of Hitler anr

    Kerala: SFI hoardings in Calicut University warn PM Modi against walking the path of Hitler

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon