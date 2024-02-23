Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video OUT: Couple dances, kisses during ceremony (WATCH)

    Bollywood star couple Rakul Preet Singh was seen kissing Jackky Bhagnani in their wedding video. The duo also dances their hearts out during the wedding ceremony.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Two days after marrying Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram on Friday to unveil their official wedding preview. The film captures numerous moments from their pre-wedding and wedding celebrations. It opens with Rakul heading down the aisle to marry the guy of her dreams. Before their jaimala ceremony, the two exchange tender hugs.

    Aside from that, the film includes views of their Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet rituals. In one of the images, Rakul and Jackky are seen dancing their hearts out. The actress is also spotted kissing her husband's cheeks. Rakul captioned her wedding preview with, "It's not you or me, it's US" and red-heart emojis. Watch it here:

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    The wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took place in Goa on February 21. The pair originally married in an Anand Karaj ceremony to celebrate Rakul's Sikh heritage. It was followed by the Pheras in the evening to honour Jackky's Sindhi roots. Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    Rakul shared her formal wedding photos on Instagram and wrote, “Mine now and forever” as she also dropped a red-heart emoji.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a letter to Jackky Bhagnani's parents, Vashu and Pooja, when the actor-producer married Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of the letter in which PM Modi thanked the family and extended congratulations to the newlyweds. “The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-recovery,” a part of the letter read.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
