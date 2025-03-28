user
Archer Aviation Signs Agreement With Ethiopian Airlines To Deploy Air Taxi Network: Retail's Still Bearish

Archer and Ethiopian Airlines will collaborate to bring an all-electric air taxi network to the region using Archer's Midnight aircraft, valued at up to $30 million.

Published: Mar 28, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) drew investor attention on Thursday after the company signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to deploy a fleet of Midnight aircraft to Africa’s largest carrier.

Archer and Ethiopian Airlines will collaborate to bring an all-electric air taxi network to the region using Archer’s Midnight aircraft, valued at up to $30 million.

Archer said it plans to deploy an initial fleet of Midnight “Launch Edition” aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines with a team of pilots, technicians, and engineers to support the initial deployment.  

At the same time, the company also intends to provide backend software infrastructure and front-end booking applications.

Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said that Africa presents an untapped opportunity for advanced air mobility, with various compelling use cases.

Although the two companies will mainly focus on developing an air taxi network in the region, they will also explore other use cases, including ecotourism.

Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory (34/100).

ACHR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ACHR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits user comments mainly indicated a positive take on the deal announcement.

In February, Archer announced its “Launch Edition” commercialization program for its Midnight aircraft. Archer said Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) was its first Launch Edition customer, with plans to deploy an initial fleet of Midnight aircraft.

ACHR shares have lost nearly 16% in 2025 but have gained over 69% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

